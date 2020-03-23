Tokyo stocks open higher despite sell-off of US futures

TOKYO -- Japan's stock index opened up 0.1% on Monday, following Wall Street's sharp drop in the futures trading.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei Stock Average opened up 18 points, or 0.1%, at 16,570. The benchmark rose slightly despite a 5% decline in the U.S. futures index on Sunday.

The buying appears to be in reaction to the recent sharp declines in Tokyo stocks as well as the yen's weakening. A weaker yen helps the country's exporters.

The yen was hovering around 110.37 to the dollar early Monday.

Dow futures fell 5% and toward the 18,000 line within minutes after trading began, triggering the "limit down" circuit breaker.

U.S. share prices last week plunged 913 points to 19,173 over fears of the novel coronavirus.

In the U.S., several states have taken measures to flatten the pandemic's curve.

New York's governor last week ordered all nonessential workers to stay home, while Florida and Nevada directed all restaurants to suspend all dine-in food and beverage services. These measures have fueled concerns for the wider economy.