Tokyo stocks sink to 6-month low after Wall Street sell-off

TOKYO -- Tokyo stocks slid to a six-month low on Thursday following a 3% plunge in the U.S. overnight, as the political crisis in Hong Kong exacerbated broader worries about global economic growth.

The spreading demonstrations in Hong Kong have begun to weigh on the region's economy and added a new wrinkle to U.S.-China tensions, with U.S. President Donald Trump sending a tweet warning against Chinese military intervention in the restive city. A media report alleging that Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies engaged in cyber espionage in Africa also stirred concern.

Japan's Nikkei Stock Average closed down 1.2% at 20,405.65, a six-month low. Major banks such as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group came under pressure, as did regional peers in other markets, such as DBS Group Holdings of Singapore and HSBC Holdings in Hong Kong. Investors fretted over an inversion of short- and long-term interest rates, which could make it hard for banks to earn a spread from lending.

In China, the Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.2% at 2,815.798 following the release earlier this week of retail, output and capital investment data for July that all pointed to a further slowdown in economic activity. The output data, in particular, alarmed investors by growing just 4.8% on the year, the slowest pace in 17 years.

"This is a clear sign that China's manufacturing sector is buckling under the pressure of continued escalations in the trade war, which is creating mass uncertainty and is depressing demand," noted economists at Moody's Economy.com.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index touched a new year-to-date low early in the session, though it rebounded to close 0.8% up at 25,495.46.

Among Hong Kong shares, social media and gaming company Tencent Holdings was down more than 2% after the company's April-June earnings showed slower revenue growth than investors had been expecting.

In Taiwan, stocks closed down 1%, with chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. dropping 0.6%.

Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 1%, while Australia's All Ordinaries index fell 2.8%. The markets in South Korea and India are closed for public holidays.