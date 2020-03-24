ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Tokyo stocks surge on buybacks from hedge funds

SoftBank as well as resource and real estate shares ride the bounce

ERI SUGIURA, Nikkei staff writer
The main gauge on the Tokyo Stock Exchange soared after trading opened on March 24.(Photo by Kei Higuchi)

TOKYO -- Japan's Nikkei 225 Index opened with a sharp rise on Tuesday, up more than 800 yen from Monday due to buybacks from foreign hedge funds. At one point in the opening hour it touched 17,745.25, up 5%. Resource and real estate stocks increased.

Investors are also buying SoftBank Group, whose stock price went to 3,850 yen, up 663 yen or 20.8%. The tech conglomerate on Monday announced it would sell or cash in up to 4.5 trillion yen ($41 billion) in assets to buy back shares and reduce debt. The company finished trading Monday at 3,187 yen, up 500 yen from the previous trading day and the maximum allowable single-day gain.

