Tokyo stocks surge on buybacks from hedge funds

TOKYO -- Japan's Nikkei 225 Index opened with a sharp rise on Tuesday, up more than 800 yen from Monday due to buybacks from foreign hedge funds. At one point in the opening hour it touched 17,745.25, up 5%. Resource and real estate stocks increased.

Investors are also buying SoftBank Group, whose stock price went to 3,850 yen, up 663 yen or 20.8%. The tech conglomerate on Monday announced it would sell or cash in up to 4.5 trillion yen ($41 billion) in assets to buy back shares and reduce debt. The company finished trading Monday at 3,187 yen, up 500 yen from the previous trading day and the maximum allowable single-day gain.