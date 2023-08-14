ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Triple woes of Alibaba, Tencent and other Chinese tech titans

Government regulations, slower economy and U.S. scaring foreign investors

Alibaba ended trading on August 11 only 1% higher despite reporting better-than-expected results for the April-June quarter.   © Reuters
KENSAKU IHARA and PEGGY YE, Nikkei staff writers | China

HONG KONG -- Chinese high-technology stocks are pushing up against the limits of their upside potential, beset by the triple woes of an intensifying U.S.-China confrontation, concern regarding the Chinese government's regulatory regime and the stuttering pace of the economy.

With stock prices increasingly being affected by decisions about whether to ride the artificial intelligence boom, the weak performance of Chinese tech listings like Alibaba Group and Tencent has exposed the absence of a driving force.

