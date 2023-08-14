Triple woes of Alibaba, Tencent and other Chinese tech titans

HONG KONG -- Chinese high-technology stocks are pushing up against the limits of their upside potential, beset by the triple woes of an intensifying U.S.-China confrontation, concern regarding the Chinese government's regulatory regime and the stuttering pace of the economy.

With stock prices increasingly being affected by decisions about whether to ride the artificial intelligence boom, the weak performance of Chinese tech listings like Alibaba Group and Tencent has exposed the absence of a driving force.