U.S. Treasury yields take a breath, but Asia stays on guard

NEW YORK -- With the run-up in U.S. Treasury yields taking a breather, Asian economies are looking for signs of how long American interest rates will remain elevated after the Federal Reserve's latest decision to hold steady.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields soared last month, contributing to the U.S. equity market's worst October in five years. That rise -- briefly topping 5% for the first time in 16 years -- was fueled by the Treasury Department's August announcement that it would increase bond issuance substantially as it borrows more money.