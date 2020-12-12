US dollar weakness worries Asian exporters

TOKYO -- The foreign exchange market is making Asian exporters anxious as the U.S. dollar continues to fall relative to leading currencies, reducing the competitiveness of regional products in the American market.

Last week, the dollar index, which measures the value of the dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies, reached its lowest level in nearly three years. Compared to its peak in March, the index has declined about 11%.

The greenback has recorded its weakest level in over a year against more than a dozen currencies, and in recent days has fallen against the Japanese yen, trading at around 103 to 104 yen per dollar. The Chinese yuan recorded a two-and-a-half-year high against the dollar last week.

South Korea's won has strengthened almost 6% against the dollar this year while the Indian rupee has appreciated against the greenback since November.

The downward pressure on the dollar was spurred by positive news related to the development of COVID-19 vaccines from drugmakers such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna, which announced effective trial results. Hopeful that widespread vaccination will control the pandemic and spark a global economic recovery, investors have shown more appetite for riskier assets, while the market for the dollar -- usually considered a haven in times of uncertainty -- has turned bearish.

In addition to the progress in coronavirus vaccines, many investors and analysts expect the dollar to remain weak as the Federal Reserve is likely to continue its dovish monetary policy by keeping interest rates low. This outlook has pushed investors to pull money out of U.S. assets and search for higher returns in other markets.

Analysts say the dollar's decline will likely continue next year. Citigroup stated in a report last month that the currency is at risk of dropping 20% in 2021. Jonas Goltermann, senior market analyst at London-based economic research company Capital Economics, also wrote in a November report that he expects depreciation over the next couple of years as improved risk appetite spurs capital inflows to emerging markets.

"We doubt that the Fed will raise interest rates or allow Treasury yields to rise much any time soon. That suggests to us continued downward pressure on the greenback," Goltermann wrote.

While a weak dollar could be beneficial for the credit conditions of emerging countries, many of which have debts denominated in dollars, for non-U.S. exporters the outlook is less favorable.

"Exporters will lose their competitive advantage," notes Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Mitsui Sumitomo DS Asset Management in Tokyo. "Companies in sectors like automobile, semiconductor, electronic parts, and machinery will suffer if the dollar continues to depreciate."

Export-reliant economies, especially countries like Japan, could suffer as a result of the greenback's fall.

According to data collected by Nikkei, 70% of Japanese companies have set their exchange rate assuming 105 yen per dollar for the second half of fiscal 2020 ending March.

Currently, the yen remains slightly stronger than this. If it continues to appreciate against the dollar, it will put downward pressure on the profits of exporters, who are already suffering from the pandemic.

For example, Toyota Motor assumes the currencies to trade at 105 yen. If the dollar weakens two yen, the automaker would lose around 40 billion yen ($384 million) in profits in the second half of fiscal 2020. Other companies like Honda and Subaru will also face similar headwinds.

On the other hand, Ryota Sakagami, chief equity strategist at J.P. Morgan Securities Japan, points out in a report that the impact of exchange rate volatility has lessened as "export companies diversifying their supply chains."

In Thailand, exporters are worried over the baht's appreciation against the greenback, which is trading near a one-year high. They have called on the country's central bank to curb the baht's rally.

The Bank of Thailand has already liberalized foreign currency deposits and increased the investment limit for Thai individual investors to buy into foreign securities, from $200,000 to $5 million. More measures are in the pipeline to control the movement of the baht for both the short term and long term, according to Chayawadee Chai-Anant, Bank of Thailand senior director of the economic and policy department.

Still, many market analysts expect the baht's appreciation to continue into 2021. Hopes for COVID-19 vaccines are strengthening expectations for a rebound in foreign tourist arrivals, which will boost Thailand's current account surplus. Siam Commercial Bank's Economic Intelligence Center said the baht's strength is poised to continue through 2021.

Additional reporting by Masayuki Yuda in Bangkok