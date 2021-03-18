US fintech Quantitative Brokers expands algo trading to Japan futures

NEW YORK -- U.S. trading algorithm provider Quantitative Brokers will extend its services to Japan's derivatives markets in the coming weeks, Nikkei has learned, following a similar move in Singapore last year.

Starting as soon as the April-June quarter, the financial technology firm will provide algorithm trading to institutional investors in index futures for the Nikkei 225 and broader Topix, as well as other contracts listed on the Osaka Exchange.

Derivatives traders see its entry into Japan potentially attracting more institutional investors there by providing access to multiple Asian markets on the same platform.

Trading in Japanese government bond futures will also be offered.

Quantitative Brokers says its trading system, which features technology such as artificial intelligence, can slash traders' execution costs.

Quantitative Brokers co-founder and CEO Christian Hauff says the company is in talks with Japanese banks.

Established about 10 years ago, Quantitative Brokers is one of just a handful of firms specializing in algorithm trading systems.

Demand for these services among institutional investors has been rising as the increasing complexity of markets puts a heavier burden on traditional brokerages to adapt.

Quantitative Brokers has expanded its foothold in the Asia-Pacific region, opening a new office in Sydney in 2018 and launching its services on the Singapore Exchange last year.

