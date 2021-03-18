ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Markets

US fintech Quantitative Brokers expands algo trading to Japan futures

Company expands further in Asia-Pacific after move into Singapore

Quantitative Brokers will offer trading algorithms for Japanese stock and bond futures. (Photo by Kai Fujii)
MOMOE BAN, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

NEW YORK -- U.S. trading algorithm provider Quantitative Brokers will extend its services to Japan's derivatives markets in the coming weeks, Nikkei has learned, following a similar move in Singapore last year.

Starting as soon as the April-June quarter, the financial technology firm will provide algorithm trading to institutional investors in index futures for the Nikkei 225 and broader Topix, as well as other contracts listed on the Osaka Exchange.

Derivatives traders see its entry into Japan potentially attracting more institutional investors there by providing access to multiple Asian markets on the same platform.

Trading in Japanese government bond futures will also be offered.

Quantitative Brokers says its trading system, which features technology such as artificial intelligence, can slash traders' execution costs.

Quantitative Brokers co-founder and CEO Christian Hauff says the company is in talks with Japanese banks.

Established about 10 years ago, Quantitative Brokers is one of just a handful of firms specializing in algorithm trading systems.

Demand for these services among institutional investors has been rising as the increasing complexity of markets puts a heavier burden on traditional brokerages to adapt.

Quantitative Brokers has expanded its foothold in the Asia-Pacific region, opening a new office in Sydney in 2018 and launching its services on the Singapore Exchange last year.

Institutional investors can use Quantitative Brokers' trading algorithms either through a direct contract with the company or via a brokerage. The firm has entered talks with major Japanese banks, says co-founder and CEO Christian Hauff.

