US stock market reels after trading halt

NEW YORK -- U.S. stocks took another nosedive on Thursday, tripping the market's circuit breaker again this week.

The broader S&P 500 index hit the 7% decline needed to halt trading for 15 minutes under the market's circuit breaker rule. Trading has since resumed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,700 points at the open, then extended its losses briefly to over 2,100 points after trading restarted.

Thursday's crash follows a turbulent day in Asian trading after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ban on travel from Europe. Circuit breakers were triggered after 10% plunges in Thailand and the Philippines and a 5% drop in Indonesia.

Selling tends to accelerate quickly in bear markets as investors facing heavy paper losses rush to stem the bleeding. U.S. stocks officially entered bear market territory Wednesday after the Dow slumped more than 20% in just a month from its Feb. 12 high of 29,551.

The U.S. circuit breaker was triggered on Monday for the first time since the rule was amended in 2013, based on the experience of the 2010 flash crash.

A 13% fall initiates another 15-minute break, while a 20% decline freezes the market for the rest of the day.

After the 2008 financial crisis, monetary easing and Chinese fiscal stimulus buoyed equity markets after the initial crash. Since then, policymakers have moved to shore up stocks whenever they look set for a serious fall.

But interest rate cuts can only do so much to boost economic activity in a pandemic, where the main problem is consumers being unwilling to go out and spend money. Investors are pinning their hopes on fiscal stimulus.

"It would just be pain relief," said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.