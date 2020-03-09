US stock meltdown triggers circuit breaker

NEW YORK/TOKYO -- U.S. stocks plummeted as the market reopened Monday after a tumultuous weekend that saw crashing oil prices add to global fears over the new coronavirus.

The rapid sell-off triggered a market "circuit breaker," halting trading for 15 minutes after a 7% decline in the S&P 500. Trading has since resumed.

Monday marked the first time that U.S. equities trading was stopped in this way since the circuit breaker rule was adopted in 2013, based on the experience of the 2010 flash crash.

A 13% drop in the S&P 500 would stop trading for another 15 minutes, while a 20% decline would halt the market for the rest of the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down by more than 2,000 points at one point after the opening bell, following Asian-Pacific equity markets downward.

Plunging oil prices sent stocks plummeting, while the yen rose to multiyear highs and U.S. bond yields plumbed the lowest levels ever.

Oil prices were on course for their biggest one-day drop since the 1991 Gulf War after Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, ended failed talks with Russia over cutting supply and embarked on a fierce price war. New York crude oil futures were trading at around $32 by late afternoon in Asia, down 22%, or about $9, from Friday.

Investors rushed to the relative safety of the Japanese currency and sovereign bonds as the spread of the new coronavirus in Europe and the U.S. raised fears about the global economy. The yen reached its highest level since November 2016, breaking the 104 mark to as high as 101.55 per dollar.

The dollar also plunged against the euro, while for the first time the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield dropped below 0.5% and was quoted at 0.43%, after falling as low as 0.32%. The 30-year yield dropped about 34 basis points to 0.87%.

For stock markets already reeling from the impact of the coronavirus, the drop in oil prices sparked further turmoil. Some markets in Asia-Pacific fell into bear market territory.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei Stock Average fell 5%, or 1,050.99 points, to 19,698.76, its first close below 20,000 in 14 months.

Other regional Asian markets also closed sharply lower, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index losing 4.2% in its worst daily drop in two years. Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 6%. Australia's resource-heavy ASX 200 index tumbled 7.3%, its biggest fall since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Monday's slump means the Japanese and Singapore indexes have dropped more than 20% from their recent highs late last year, putting them into a bear market. The Australian benchmark index is just shy of that mark, having fallen 19.6% from its February high. Hong Kong is down 17% from its April high.

Credit spreads are seen widening amid the risk-off sentiment, which would eat into S&P valuations, UBS Investment Bank strategists, led by Bhanu Baweja, said in a note. That, along with the coronavirus, led to weakness in markets, and liquidity risk may exacerbate the decline in the U.S. equity index. They wrote that they saw the first support coming at the 2,650-2,700 range, about 10% off Friday's close.