US stock sell-off: Dow plunges on rising virus infections

NEW YORK -- U.S. stocks continued their decline on Wednesday as surging new coronavirus cases in the country raised fears of more economic damage from the pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower for a fourth straight session

The benchmark index was down more than 800 points, or 3%, in early trading. The broader S&P 500 index was also down around 3%.

Major European stock indexes also plunged as data showed the virus making a resurgence there. The sell-off spread to the U.S. market, where investors appear to be paring down their holdings ahead of election day next Tuesday.

Economically sensitive names like Caterpillar, Dow and Visa were among the biggest losers.

Boeing announced further job cuts in anticipation of a continued slump in aircraft demand. Microsoft was also down sharply after issuing a quarterly revenue forecast that missed analyst estimates.

New U.S. COVID-19 cases topped 80,000 last Friday and Saturday, reaching new highs. They remained elevated at the 70,000 level on Tuesday, with notable increases in the Midwest.