ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Markets

US stock sell-off: Dow tumbles 940 points on rising infections

Investors grapple with economic damage and brace for election day

U.S. stocks fell during morning trading Wednesday as rising coronavirus cases around the world further eroded investor confidence.    © Reuters
MIKA TOBE, NQN staff writer | North America

NEW YORK -- U.S. stocks closed sharply down on Wednesday as surging new coronavirus cases in the country raised fears of more economic damage from the pandemic.

All three major indexes are on track for their worst week since the week ending March 20.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day down 942 points, or 3.4%, while the broader S&P 500 index closed 3.5% lower. The tech-heavy Nasdaq shed 3.7%

Rising infections in the U.S. and Europe could mean tighter restrictions on economic activity, dealing a blow to a fragile recovery. 

Shares of hotels, airlines and other companies sensitive to the pandemic's impact sank.

Major European stock indexes also plunged as data showed the virus making a resurgence there. The sell-off spread to the U.S. market, where investors appear to be paring down their holdings ahead of election day next Tuesday.

Economically sensitive names like Caterpillar, Dow and Visa were among the biggest losers. 

Boeing announced further job cuts in anticipation of a continued slump in aircraft demand. Microsoft was also down sharply after issuing a quarterly revenue forecast that missed analyst estimates.

New U.S. COVID-19 cases topped 80,000 last Friday and Saturday, reaching new highs. They remained elevated at the 70,000 level on Tuesday, with notable increases in the Midwest.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close