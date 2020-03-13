US stocks battle back from Wall Street bloodbath

NEW YORK -- U.S. stocks surged at the opening bell Friday at the prospect of measures to shore up the American economy amid disruption from the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1,200 points as soon as the market opened, while the S&P 500 climbed more than 5%, regaining lost ground from Thursday, their worst showing since the 1987 Black Monday crash.

Later the market pared back some of the gains. The Dow was trading at around 21,879, up 3.2%, at 10:20 a.m. and the S&P 500 was up 3.9%.

The gains followed central bankers moving to inject liquidity into markets and U.S. lawmakers apparently nearing a deal on a stimulus package. Oil prices and the dollar rebounded, while 10-year Treasury yields recovered to nearly 1%.

Ahead of the market open, U.S. Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin appeared on CNBC and promised ample liquidity.

"There will be liquidity available. Whatever we need to do, whatever the Fed needs to do, whatever the Congress needs to do, we will provide liquidity," he said. "This will be an entire, whole-of-government approach led by the president."

Calling the current market sell-off a "short-term issue," Mnuchin said this will be a great investment opportunity as it was after the 1987 market crash, and that he expects a "big rebound in economic activity" by the end of the year. He said suspending student loan debt payment was among some 50 measures officials were proposing to U.S. President Donald Trump to soften the blow to the economy.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Thursday that Democrats and the Trump administration "hope to have an agreement tomorrow."

The House of Representatives will vote on coronavirus-related legislation "one way or another" Friday before its weeklong recess, she said. The Senate canceled its recess to work on the legislation.

After the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's move Thursday to provide $1.5 trillion in short-term liquidity to markets this week alone, the People's Bank of China cut reserve requirement ratios for banks Friday in a move it said would release 550 billion yuan ($78.5 billion) in liquidity.

The European Union indicated it would give member countries more freedom to spend to reinforce coronavirus-hit economies.

Friday's rally only partly erased the damage from a rout that left U.S. equities in a bear market less than a month after reaching record highs in February.

In Asia, circuit breakers temporarily halted trading Friday on sell-offs in the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand and India amid a flight from risk.

Japan's Nikkei Stock Average sank as much as 10%, its steepest drop since April 1990, before closing down 6%. Stocks in China and Hong Kong also closed lower but recovered from heavier losses in early trading.