US stocks erase early gains after worst day in 11 years

Investors wait for stimulus measures promised by Trump

ALEX FANG, Nikkei staff writer
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.   © Reuters

NEW YORK -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average entered negative territory on Tuesday morning, wiping out a 900-point rally seen earlier in the day, as investors pondered what to do a day after the market suffered the worst session since the financial crisis in 2008.

On investors' minds was the payroll tax cut and other stimulus measures President Donald Trump said he would be working on Monday evening. The president is expected to announce details of the stimulus on Tuesday evening, after discussions with Republicans on Capitol Hill during the day.

Trump said he wanted to ready aid for industries hit most hard by the new coronavirus, such as airlines, cruises and hotels. 

The broader S&P 500 was also up more than 3% at the opening but dipped into negative territory before noon.

The Dow closed down 2,013 points, or 7.79%, in Monday's sell-off, which included a 15-minute pause in trading as the plunge initiated a circuit breaker. The S&P 500 fell 7.6%.

