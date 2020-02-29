US stocks plunge in worst week since Lehman shock

NEW YORK -- New York stocks extended their losing streak to a seventh day Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging more than 1,000 points soon after the opening bell, as investor anxiety intensified over the fallout from the new coronavirus.

The benchmark index somewhat pared its loss during the day and was down 658 points at around 25,108 at 2:40 p.m., climbing back above the psychologically important 25,000 threshold. The S&P 500 fell 1.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed about 1%.

In an attempt to clam the markets, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday signaled that the central bank is ready to cut interest rates -- possible at its upcoming March meeting -- if the coronavirus outbreak worsens.

"The fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong," Powell said in a statement released during a market sell-off. "However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. The Federal Reserve is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook. We will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy," he added. The fed used the expression "act as appropriate" as it prepared to cut rates in 2019.

As of Thursday, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes were in their worst four-day runs since the 2008 financial crisis triggered by the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

With the viral outbreak showing no signs of abating, concerns are growing that restrictions on travel and goods shipments are here to stay.

Increasingly risk-averse, investors are shifting money into U.S. Treasurys, with the yield on 10-year notes dropping to new all-time lows at around 1.2%. The VIX, the volatility index that measures investor fear, shot up 20% at one point to approach 47 -- far above the 20 that signals heightened anxiety.

As the outbreak continues to escalate outside of China, Morgan Stanley is leaning toward a scenario where global growth in the first half of 2020 will be "the weakest since the global financial crisis," at 2.4% year-on-year.

Recent developments of the coronavirus mean that disruption to production will likely last into the second quarter of 2020, a group of analysts led by Chetan Ahya, the investment bank's chief economist and global head of economics, said in a Friday research note.

Goldman Sachs, which in early February estimated that the coronavirus would subtract about an annualized 2 percentage points from global GDP growth in the first three months of 2020, said it has since cut the forecast further -- 5 percentage points in the first quarter and another 2 percentage points in the second quarter.

That leaves the investment bank's full-year global growth forecast at about 2%.

"All else equal, this would imply a short-lived global contraction that stops short of an outright recession," Goldman analysts led by Jan Hatzius wrote in a research note Friday.

A contributing factor is that "despite a sharp slowdown in reported infections in Hubei province and China more generally, economic activity in China is even weaker than we had anticipated," the analysts wrote.