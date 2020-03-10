ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Markets

US stocks rebound after historic losses

Trump to announce stimulus measures Tuesday

Nikkei staff writers
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.   © Reuters

NEW YORK -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 800 points as trading began Tuesday, one day after the market suffered the worst session since the financial crisis in 2008.

Investors welcomed the idea of a payroll tax cut and other stimulus measures President Donald Trump said he would be working on Monday evening. The president is expected to announce details of the stimulus on Tuesday evening, after discussions with Republicans on Capitol Hill during the day.

The broader S&P 500 was also up more than 3% at the opening.

The Dow closed down 2,013 points, or 7.79%, in Monday's sell-off, which included a 15-minute pause in trading as the plunge initiated a circuit breaker. The S&P 500 fell 7.6%.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media