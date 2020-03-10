US stocks rebound after historic losses

NEW YORK -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 800 points as trading began Tuesday, one day after the market suffered the worst session since the financial crisis in 2008.

Investors welcomed the idea of a payroll tax cut and other stimulus measures President Donald Trump said he would be working on Monday evening. The president is expected to announce details of the stimulus on Tuesday evening, after discussions with Republicans on Capitol Hill during the day.

The broader S&P 500 was also up more than 3% at the opening.

The Dow closed down 2,013 points, or 7.79%, in Monday's sell-off, which included a 15-minute pause in trading as the plunge initiated a circuit breaker. The S&P 500 fell 7.6%.