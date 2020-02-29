US stocks shed 1,000 points in biggest sell-off since Lehman shock

NEW YORK -- New York stocks extended their losing streak to a seventh day Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging more than 1,000 points soon after the opening bell, as investor anxiety intensified over the fallout from the new coronavirus.

The benchmark index was trading at about 24,804, down 961 points, at around 10:10 a.m., below the psychologically important 25,000 threshold. The S&P 500 fell 3% after the opening, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed about 3.4%. The continuing sell-off marks the biggest market plunge since the 2008 financial crisis triggered by the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

With the viral outbreak showing no signs of abating, concerns are growing that the restrictions on travel and goods shipments will remain in place for a long time.

Increasingly risk-averse, investors are shifting money into U.S. Treasurys, with the yield on 10-year notes dropping to new all-time lows at around 1.2%. The VIX, the volatility index that measures investor fear, shot up 20% at one point to approach 47 -- far above the 20 that signals heightened anxiety.