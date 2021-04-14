ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Markets

Vietnam's Vingroup considering listing car unit via SPAC

Conglomerate's announcement follows news of $40bn deal by Singapore's Grab

Workers inspect a car rolling off an assembly line during the opening of the VinFast auto plant in the Vietnamese city of Haiphong in 2019.   © Reuters
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Vietnam's Vingroup says it is considering listing its car unit through a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, just days after Singapore's Grab revealed a similar move.

The announcement, made on the Vingroup website, is the first confirmation that Vietnam's biggest domestically listed company is considering listing VinFast. Earlier reports that it was considering an IPO in the U.S. -- which would be a first for a Vietnamese company -- drove up Vingroup's shares in Ho Chi Minh City by 6% on Tuesday.

Vingroup, a conglomerate founded by the country's richest man, posted the news the same week that Grab announced it will merge with a Nasdaq-listed SPAC in a deal that values the company at $40 billion. While Sea Group, also based in Singapore, became the first company from the region to score a major listing in the U.S. in 2017, a market debut by VinFast could be part of an IPO wave by Southeast Asian companies including Gojek, Tokopedia and Traveloka of Indonesia.

The move would also help VinFast, Vietnam's first automaker, raise funds for an aggressive expansion, including a proposal to make electric vehicle batteries with Foxconn, test autonomous cars in California and sell EVs to Americans and Europeans.

"Vingroup wants to make clear that the company regularly reviews options to raise capital and invest in VinFast," the posting on the website said. "Typically there are capital-raising opportunities such as direct capital investment in a company, issuing new shares, merging with a special purpose acquisition company, or other transactions."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more