Wall Street reaps commissions bonanza from flood of Chinese IPOs

TOKYO/SHANGHAI -- U.S. brokerages earned record commissions from Chinese companies in the first eight months of 2020, as businesses and investors alike seek a slice of the booming American stock market.

Chinese companies paid over $600 million in commissions to U.S. brokerages for stock issuances in January-August, up 80% from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv.

The figure represents roughly half of the commissions paid by Chinese companies during the period.

Just last month, SoftBank Group-backed KE Holdings raised $2.12 billion through its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. The real estate platform operator paid out $74 million in fees related to its debut.

The boost has been fueled by a flurry of new listings in the U.S. market. A record 19 Chinese companies debuted on a U.S. bourse in January-August. Together they raised $6.9 billion, or about 170% more than similar initial public offerings a year earlier.

Despite worsening diplomatic relations, Chinese businesses are eager to list in the U.S., where promising businesses can attract positive attention even if they are currently in the red. Electric-car maker Li Auto debuted on Nasdaq in July, as did XPeng on the New York Stock Exchange in August. Both issues soared about 40% above the offering price during their first sessions.

Foreign funds and other investors that have invested in Chinese companies also hope to recoup their money in the U.S. or Hong Kong, which has less stringent capital regulations than mainland China.