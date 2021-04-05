Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to issue yen bonds for 3rd time

TOKYO -- Berkshire Hathaway, an investment group led by Warren Buffett, is preparing to issue yen-denominated bonds, Nikkei learned on Monday.

This is going to be the U.S. company's third yen-denominated issue.

Berkshire raised 430 billion yen ($3.9 billion) through its first yen bond issuance in 2019 and 195.5 billion yen in the second in 2020.

The latest capital raise is also expected to reach several billion dollars.

Terms of the issuance will be decided on Thursday. The funds are expected to be raised through the issuance of 5-year, 10-year, 15-year and 20-year notes, which are being underwritten by BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan Securities and Mizuho Securities.

Berkshire disclosed after the second bond issuance its investment in Japan's five major trading houses. The new bond issuance has prompted talk that the U.S. investment company will boost its stakes in these companies, sending shares of Marubeni and Mitsui up 4% at one point in Monday trade.