What WeWork? Money-losing startup Freee posts strong debut in Tokyo

TOKYO -- Cloud-based software developer Freee soared in its stock market debut Tuesday, joining the growing ranks of Japanese startups going public while bleeding red ink. But these newly listed companies face increasing scrutiny from investors taking a harder line since WeWork scrapped its initial public offering and sought a rescue.

Freee opened at 2,500 yen a share on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Mothers market -- 25% above the IPO price of 2,000 yen. Market capitalization reached 125.9 billion yen ($1.15 billion) based on the closing price of 2,700 yen, making the debut the year's second-largest in Japan. Freee also generated the day's heaviest trading on Mothers in value terms.

Roughly 70% of the shares were sold abroad in a global offering.

"Overseas institutional investors oversubscribed our listing by 27 times," CEO Daisuke Sasaki told a news conference Tuesday.

The developer of accounting software for small businesses incurred a net loss of 2.7 billion yen for the year ended June as spending on development and marketing more than offset revenue from its subscription business model. It sees sales growing 54% this fiscal year and the loss widening to 3.1 billion yen.

Sales from existing customers will build up, and earnings will naturally improve, Sasaki said, without giving a timeline for moving into the black.

Listing by money-losing enterprises are no longer unusual in Japan. Of 86 companies going public here this year, 17% are in the red -- the most in the last 10 years.

Such businesses are more commonplace in the West. Nearly three-quarters of companies listing in the U.S. in the first 11 months of this year were losing money, with the figure in Europe coming to 55%, according to QUICK FactSet. The American ratio doubled over the last decade.

Businesses and investors had grown more willing to overlook startups' losses and instead focus on forward-looking spending. Amazon.com lost money for years after its 1997 IPO but grew into one of the world's largest companies by market cap. Ramping up investment when a business is young is important, particularly in the internet sector, an oligopoly market, the thinking goes.

But loss-making startups increasingly face headwinds, particularly in the months since coworking space provider WeWork's parent canceled its IPO.

Shifting investor attitudes are prompting ventures to rethink their strategies. On Tuesday, the day before its IPO, Freee unveiled rate hikes for small-business services. The announcement came days after the company said its 47,760 yen-a-year basic plan for businesses would lose features -- a move to make them switch to a pro plan costing an annual 477,600 yen.

"Facing a tough market climate, the company apparently sought to show investors a road map to profits," said Tsutomu Yamada of kabu.com Securities.