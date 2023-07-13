Yen strengthens in reversal, driving down Japanese stock prices

TOKYO -- The trade of selling yen and buying Japanese stocks that has prevailed since Kazuo Ueda became Bank of Japan governor in April has begun a rapid reversal as changing expectations spur investors to unwind their positions.

On Wednesday, as the Nikkei Stock Average sank below 32,000 for the first time in a month, the yen appreciated to a one-month high, reaching the 139 range against the dollar during Tokyo trading hours before climbing even further to nearly 138.5. This came less than two weeks after the currency had softened to a year-to-date low of more than 145.