ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Markets

Yen strengthens in reversal, driving down Japanese stock prices

Possible BOJ shift and cooling U.S. inflation undermine traders' assumptions

Currency traders covered short positions on the Japanese currency.   © Reuters
RYO SAEKI and YOSHIKAZU IMAHORI, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The trade of selling yen and buying Japanese stocks that has prevailed since Kazuo Ueda became Bank of Japan governor in April has begun a rapid reversal as changing expectations spur investors to unwind their positions.

On Wednesday, as the Nikkei Stock Average sank below 32,000 for the first time in a month, the yen appreciated to a one-month high, reaching the 139 range against the dollar during Tokyo trading hours before climbing even further to nearly 138.5. This came less than two weeks after the currency had softened to a year-to-date low of more than 145.

Read Next

Latest On Markets

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more