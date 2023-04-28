Yen weakens, stocks rise after BOJ announcement

TOKYO -- The yen weakened to around 135.70 against the dollar on Friday afternoon, after the Bank of Japan announced that it will maintain its long-standing accommodative monetary policy for the time being. The Japanese currency fell nearly 2 yen from 133.80 yen before the announcement.

The decision was widely anticipated, but the central bank's announcement that it will conduct a thorough review of its policy triggered yen selling. Investors interpreted that to mean the bank will not change tack anytime soon.