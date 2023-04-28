ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Yen weakens, stocks rise after BOJ announcement

Central bank's long review process sends dovish message to market

Kazuo Ueda's first monetary policy meeting as governor of the Bank of Japan sparked a mild yen sell-off, as traders concluded the bank plans to maintain its accommodative policy.   © Pool photo/Jiji
AKIRA KITADO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The yen weakened to around 135.70 against the dollar on Friday afternoon, after the Bank of Japan announced that it will maintain its long-standing accommodative monetary policy for the time being. The Japanese currency fell nearly 2 yen from 133.80 yen before the announcement.

The decision was widely anticipated, but the central bank's announcement that it will conduct a thorough review of its policy triggered yen selling. Investors interpreted that to mean the bank will not change tack anytime soon.

