Yum China to raise $2.2bn amid lukewarm Hong Kong demand

HONG KONG -- Yum China, which operates KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurants in the country, is set to raise $2.2 billion amid lukewarm demand for the shares it is listing in Hong Kong.

The company is expected to finalize pricing of its offering at 412 Hong Kong dollars ($53.16) a share, 4.8% lower than their Thursday closing price in the U.S.

By comparison, Alibaba Group Holding priced its secondary listing in Hong Kong at a 2.6% discount last November and online retailer JD.com and game developer NetEase finalized their offerings earlier this year 3.9% and 2% lower, respectively, than their U.S. closing prices.

Yum China's pricing compares with a maximum indicative price of HK$468 a share included in its offering prospectus and reflects a "slightly lower than expected" appetite for the offering, two people familiar with the transaction said. Final pricing is expected later on Friday.

Traders and analysts blamed the dip in appetite to the fact that Yum China was not a high growth, technology stock. Demand for future secondary offerings will be determined by market sentiment, they said.

New York-listed companies including search engine operator Baidu and delivery chain ZTO Express are also considering secondary listings in Hong Kong. This would give them insurance against possible delisting in the U.S. amid a drive by regulators and authorities in the world's largest economy to push out Chinese companies that American auditors lack access to.

Meanwhile, Ant Group, Alibaba's fintech affiliate, has forgone New York and chosen Hong Kong and Shanghai for its initial public offering. People familiar with the matter have said that Ant aims to raise $30 billion, which would make it the world's biggest-ever IPO.

"If the market sentiment doesn't turn sour from here, then upcoming listings will still get very good valuation," said Hao Hong, head of research at BOCOM International in Hong Kong. "Recent tech sector wobbles, especially in the U.S., raise questions on whether investors will look at tech valuations differently."

Wall Street on Thursday logged its biggest single-day decline in three months as investors paused to take stock of the U.S. economy's strength and the need for fresh stimulus. The rally in stock markets over the past few months has sent several major indexes to all-time highs, with tech stocks soaring.

Shares in Apple, whose market capitalization had surged past $2 trillion, fell 8% on Thursday.

Yum China's New York shares fell 3.5% on Thursday to $55.92 to trade at 43 times forward earnings, compared with 33 times for McDonald's and 27 for Restaurant Brands International, which operates Burger King. Yum Brands, from which Yum China was spun out in 2016, trades at a multiple of 29.

Said one of the people familiar with Yum China's offering, "While the (order) book is multiple times covered, the demand was still below the previous secondary offerings,"

"Risk appetite has cooled and we decided to price the offering conservatively to ensure a reasonable open," he said.

The stock will make its debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Sept. 10.

Yum China, which operates 10,000 restaurants in over 1,400 cities across the world's most populous country, plans to use the share sale proceeds to expand and deepen its restaurant network as well as invest in digitalization and its supply chain, among other things.

The company, which was forced to close a third of its restaurants in February amid the coronavirus pandemic, reported a profit of $62 million for the January-March quarter, its worst result since a loss in 2017.

Sales at outlets open at least a year fell 11% in the April-June quarter from a year before. The company expects sales to remain under pressure in the current quarter.