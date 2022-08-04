After CHIPS Act, Japanese supplier to triple U.S. semiconductor chemical output

TOKYO -- Japan's Mitsubishi Gas Chemical plans to nearly triple U.S. production of a chipmaking chemical over the next decade, Nikkei has learned, as Washington's drive to bring semiconductor manufacturing onshore spurs suppliers to follow.

The company will invest around 50 billion yen ($372 million) to boost production capacity for super-pure hydrogen peroxide, which is used in making high-performance chips. Production lines will be added at a facility in Oregon, and a new plant is on the table as well.