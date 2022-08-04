ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Materials

After CHIPS Act, Japanese supplier to triple U.S. semiconductor chemical output

Exclusive: Mitsubishi Gas Chemical invests $372m to ramp up production

The U.S. Congress recently passed the bipartisan CHIPS Act, earmarking $52 billion in subsidies for the industry. (Photo by Ryosuke Eguchi)
YUI USUI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's Mitsubishi Gas Chemical plans to nearly triple U.S. production of a chipmaking chemical over the next decade, Nikkei has learned, as Washington's drive to bring semiconductor manufacturing onshore spurs suppliers to follow.

The company will invest around 50 billion yen ($372 million) to boost production capacity for super-pure hydrogen peroxide, which is used in making high-performance chips. Production lines will be added at a facility in Oregon, and a new plant is on the table as well.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close