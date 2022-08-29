ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Materials

Australia's Fortescue profit falls 40% on weak iron ore prices

Cooling demand from top consumer China, rising costs hit miner's earnings

An autonomous vehicle collects iron ore at Fortescue Metals Group mine in the Pilbara region southeast of Port Hedland, Australia in 2018.   © Reuters
(Reuters) -- Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group on Monday said its annual profit fell 40% as weaker iron ore prices due to cooling demand from top consumer China, escalating costs and labor shortages chipped away at its earnings.

