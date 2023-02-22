ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Materials

Australian miner Kingsgate resumes gold operation in Thailand

Company ends six-year health and environmental dispute with Prayuth's government

A worker sprays water on a truck to reduce the dust at the Chatree gold mine in 2011. The Thai government, citing environmental and health concerns, forced the mine to halt operations at the beginning of 2017.   © Reuters
APORNRATH PHOONPHONGPHIPHAT, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Australia's Kingsgate Consolidated, which run the Chatree gold mine in Thailand, said it is restarting operations there after a six-year dispute between the company and the Thai government over the health and environmental effects of the mine was resolved.

Ross Smyth-Kirk, executive chairman of Kingsgate, operator of the mine since 2001 under the wholly owned Thai subsidiary Akara Resources, said the company has received an expanded metallurgical license and the processing plant has been overhauled.

Read Next

Latest On Materials

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close