Australian miner Kingsgate resumes gold operation in Thailand

BANGKOK -- Australia's Kingsgate Consolidated, which run the Chatree gold mine in Thailand, said it is restarting operations there after a six-year dispute between the company and the Thai government over the health and environmental effects of the mine was resolved.

Ross Smyth-Kirk, executive chairman of Kingsgate, operator of the mine since 2001 under the wholly owned Thai subsidiary Akara Resources, said the company has received an expanded metallurgical license and the processing plant has been overhauled.