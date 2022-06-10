Boeing, Airbus suppliers Toray and Teijin shake off COVID chill

TOKYO -- Aircraft materials production has started to pull out of a pandemic stall for Japanese suppliers including Toray Industries and Teijin, emboldened by forecasts of passenger numbers climbing above pre-COVID levels in 2024.

Toray, the world's leading producer of carbon fiber materials for planes, plans to resume aircraft-related shipments from its plant in the U.S. state of South Carolina by the end of the year. The material goes into carbon fiber-reinforced polymers expected to be used in the wings and body of the Boeing 787.

Toray operates three plants in the U.S. that produce carbon fiber materials for aircraft. The South Carolina facility serves as the main hub, handling the full range of production.

Carbon fiber composites accounted for about 20% of Toray's operating profit in the fiscal year ended March 2020. Then demand plummeted as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted global air travel, leading to a halt in production at the South Carolina plant that summer.

The facility has already resumed production of materials for hydrogen tanks used in fuel cell vehicles, among other applications. In the aerospace sector, Toray anticipates new orders from major aircraft parts makers by the end of July. It expects demand to recover to pre-coronavirus levels by the fiscal year ending March 2025.

Air passenger numbers will reach 4 billion worldwide in 2024, up 3% from 2019, according to projections from the International Air Transport Association. Boeing and Airbus received roughly three times as many jet orders in 2021 as they did in 2020, or nearly 90% of orders received in 2018, before both the pandemic and the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max after two crashes just months apart.

Smaller planes have led the recovery, due partly to the 737 Max returning to the skies. Rising crude oil prices and pressures to curb carbon emissions have stoked interest in lighter aircraft as well.

"Airlines are saying they can't make a profit unless they use fuel-efficient planes," Toray CEO Akihiro Nikkaku said.

Toray's carbon fiber composite materials segment logged a 7.5 billion yen ($56 million at current rates) operating loss in the year ended March 2021. It returned to a 1.6 billion yen profit the following year -- less than 10% of its pre-pandemic figure.

But the segment will achieve around 40 billion yen in profit once production of 787s recovers, Nikkaku said. This would push the segment past its record high of 36.1 billion yen from the year ended March 2016, though it is difficult to draw direct comparisons given Toray's change to international financial reporting standards.

Toray's earnings base shifted during the pandemic. Revenue from aircraft materials fell to 20% of the segment's total in the year ended March 2022 from 45% two years earlier. Meanwhile, revenue tied to wind turbine blades and other industrial applications increased about 30% to 144.7 billion yen.

Revenue tied to sports equipment jumped 60%. Toray will consider expanding production capacity for carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic in Japan and overseas by 2024.

Other Japanese materials makers are weighing similar moves. Teijin, which ranks second in carbon fiber, plans to increase production of aircraft materials by 20% this fiscal year and by 40% in the following year, compared with the year ended March 2022, bringing it back to pre-pandemic levels. A spokesperson said the company will raise operating rates at plants in Japan and Germany.

Toho Zinc will boost production of electrolytic iron by 20% this fiscal year to pre-COVID levels, and by another 70% next year. The company holds roughly 70% of the global market for the material, which strengthens landing gear and aircraft engines. Toho Zinc also anticipates increased shipments for automotive applications.

Boeing is estimated to have 17,000 suppliers worldwide. Japanese companies like Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Kawasaki Heavy Industries are responsible for 35% of parts used in the wings and body of 787s, and are poised to benefit from a recovered in demand.

Meanwhile, IHI has been receiving more engine-related orders from Airbus. The company aims to sell 36% more engines this fiscal year than in the 12 months prior, or the equivalent of about 70% of its pre-pandemic level.

Based on trends in the U.S. and Europe, "demand will recover rapidly" for spare engine parts, CEO Hiroshi Ide said. IHI aims to bring production back up to 80% of pre-COVID levels this fiscal year, and match them by the year ending March 2025.