BEIJING -- China has raised its rare-earth metal production quota for 2023 by 14% over last year to 240,000 tonnes, as the country moves to support its booming electric vehicle (EV) industry.

But in an apparent effort to restrict supply amid heightened tensions with the U.S., the country did not increase quotas for some elements that the world largely relies on China for. Those included dysprosium, which is used in magnets for EV motors.