China ramps up rare-earth production to meet EV, wind power demand

BEIJING -- State-owned Chinese resources developers are expanding production of rare-earth metals in response to higher government quotas, working to build a supply chain that can handle growing demand for electric vehicles and other high-tech products.

China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech, China's biggest player in the field, in March announced plans to expand a refining and processing facility in Inner Mongolia into one of the largest in the world. The 7.8 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) project is expected to take a year and a half.