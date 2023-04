DONGGUAN, China -- Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings), the world's top maker of paper products, is expanding its foothold in Southeast Asia, competing with Japanese and Chinese rivals in a war of attrition over a fast-growing market.

Nine Dragons in March largely completed its first factory in Malaysia, in the state of Selangor near Kuala Lumpur. The facility can make 600,000 tonnes of base paper for cardboard annually, set to increase to 900,000 tonnes within the year.