ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Materials

Vietnam steelmaker scraps blast furnace plant due to China glut

Posco to shut aging furnace as coronavirus erodes steel demand

Teijin boosts carbon fiber output in Germany

Japanese fabric zaps germs with electricity

Materials

Chinese steel demand jumps as Tokyo Steel resumes exports

China's imports triple in July sparked by rise in building projects

China, once blamed for dumping steel, has now become a buyer in the global market, thanks to surging domestic demand.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese steelmaker Tokyo Steel has resumed steel exports to China for the first time in 10 years, Nikkei has learned, thanks to surging demand for the metal due to a flurry of infrastructure projects in the country.

Chinese imports of steel materials in July tripled to 2.61 million tons from a year ago, pushing up their prices worldwide. China has pumped money into the economy to combat the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which has led to a surge in infrastructure projects.

China has long been blamed for dumping steel and causing a global oversupply. Now, it has emerged as a much-welcome buyer.

Tokyo Steel's exports to China in late July were mainly general-purpose materials that can be used in the construction of roads and houses. It was the Japanese company's first steel exports to China since May 2010 and it has supply contracts to the country that run through September for some 100,000 tons.

Other Japanese steel-makers, such as Nippon Steel and JFE, are also believed to have benefited from an increase in shipments to China.

The strong demand in China was sparked by massive economic stimulus measures introduced by the government, which has called for large-scale infrastructure development and housing construction.

The Chinese steel industry responded to this by increasing supply by 9% from a year before to a record 93.36 million tons in July. Yet, it has not been able to meet the rising demand.

China's surged imports in July marked an acceleration from June when imports doubled from a year before. Imports from India and South Korea saw particularly big rises. Conversely, Chinese exports plunged 25% to 4.18 million tons in July.

The price of steel sheets recovered to $480 per ton by the end of July, having hovered below $400 in April and May.

But whether this imbalance in supply and demand will last is in doubt. Market sources believe that China still has excess capacity. In 2016, Beijing told steel-makers to reduce production capacity by 10%, or between 100 million and 150 million tons, within five years. But steel-makers were only able to reduce capacity by 40 million tons by 2019.

Until this excess steel can be absorbed, the market will once again be oversupplied when Beijing's economic stimulus effects run their course, industry participants warn.

Read Next

Latest On Materials

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close