TOKYO -- International prices of key metals used in auto production, including magnesium and lithium, are plunging, reflecting lackluster demand in China.

The export price of Chinese magnesium, used for aluminum alloys, to Japan sank to around $2,950 per tonne in late March, the lowest price since May 2021, and 75% below the all-time high of about $12,000 set in September 2021.