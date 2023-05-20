ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Materials

Indonesia's nickel export ban spurs rush into vital EV metal supplier

POSCO, BASF and Ford join investment race, with Chinese players in the lead

An excavator loads a truck with nickel ore at a mine operated by Vale in South Sulawesi province. Indonesia is the world's largest producer of the material.   © Reuters
KOYA JIBIKI, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- From Asia to Europe to the U.S., multinationals have made moves into Indonesia to secure access to its vast reserves of nickel, as the country's export restrictions fuel competition for an essential metal for electric vehicle batteries.

South Korean steelmaker POSCO Holdings on May 3 said it would would spend $441 million to build a nickel refinery on the Indonesian island of Halmahera, in North Maluku province. Construction is slated to begin by the end of the year, with the goal of starting operations in 2025.

Read Next

Latest On Materials

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close