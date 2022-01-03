ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Japan goes back to plastic use as COVID fuels food deliveries

Demand and production rebound after recent push for eco-friendly alternatives

Food in plastic containers is displayed at a Tokyo supermarket.   © Getty Images
RYOSUKE MATSUI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Until the onset of COVID-19, Japan, long a bastion of plastic use, had just begun contributing to the global movement to shift away from the ubiquitous material. National output of plastic last year declined 4% to 5.5 million tons, following a downtrend in recent years as businesses and consumers in the country sought more environmentally friendly alternatives. 

