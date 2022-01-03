TOKYO -- Until the onset of COVID-19, Japan, long a bastion of plastic use, had just begun contributing to the global movement to shift away from the ubiquitous material. National output of plastic last year declined 4% to 5.5 million tons, following a downtrend in recent years as businesses and consumers in the country sought more environmentally friendly alternatives.
Japan goes back to plastic use as COVID fuels food deliveries
Demand and production rebound after recent push for eco-friendly alternatives