Japan's Toray plans new research base as 'flying car' market grows

TOKYO -- Japanese chemical giant Toray Industries is planning to open a new development base in Nagoya by 2026 to conduct research on materials for flying cars and other next-generation aircraft, Nikkei has learned, as the materials industry prepares for growth in the urban air mobility sector.

The new base will be set up at Toray's offices in the industrial center of Aichi prefecture, with an investment that is expected to be about 6 billion yen ($45 million). It will have an open laboratory with a capacity of about 140 researchers in order to allow joint research with client companies, research institutes and universities.