JAKARTA -- Indonesia's ambition to become a leader in electric vehicles is sparking friction with the rest of the world, as the country bans exports of critical materials in favor of attracting investment and fostering related industries at home.

"We are not closing ourselves. Instead, we are very open to investment and cooperation in building downstream industry in Indonesia," President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said at the Hannover Messe trade fair in Germany on Sunday.