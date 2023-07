SEOUL -- Lotte Chemical plans to boost production of copper foil for electric vehicle batteries, the South Korean company said Tuesday, in an investment expected to reach 3 trillion won ($2.3 billion) through 2028.

Listed subsidiary Lotte Energy Materials makes copper foil used to wrap the anodes of lithium-ion batteries. This foil needs to meet stringent standards for purity, flexibility and strength to increase battery output, according to Lotte Chemical.