Material prices drop sharply on concerns about Chinese slowdown

TOKYO -- Prices for industrial materials such as ferrous and nonferrous metals are plummeting, with steel marking a five-year low as concerns grow about a slowing Chinese economy and a resulting supply glut.

Prices had been on the rise since the end of last year in anticipation of an economic recovery after China abandoned its zero-COVID policy, but there is mounting concern that growth there is slowing. Compounding this are worries that Chinese producers with excess supply will ramp up exports, depressing prices globally.