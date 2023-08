TOKYO -- Japanese companies are moving to increase battery material production in North America for electric vehicles, hoping to capitalize on the U.S. push to build a local EV supply chain.

Mitsubishi Chemical plans to establish a new production base for anode materials in North America with an annual capacity of 10,000 tonnes, enough material for 100,000 EVs. As of fiscal 2023, the company has a total production capacity of 12,000 tonnes in Japan and China.