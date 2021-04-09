ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Materials

Mitsui Chemicals to double Taiwan output of chipmaking material

Rising demand prompts $90m plant upgrade for wafer-protecting tape

Mitsui Chemicals' tape is used on silicon wafers to protect surfaces from damage or contamination during the back-grinding process.
TAITO KUROSE, Nikkei staff writer | Taiwan

TOKYO -- Mitsui Chemicals will spend nearly 10 billion yen ($91.5 million) to ramp up Taiwanese production of a special tape used in semiconductor manufacturing as demand grows from the spread of smartphones and the Internet of Things.

Mitsui Chemicals will update its factory in the city of Kaohsiung to bring new equipment online in 2023. Annual capacity there for the tape, used on silicon wafers to protect against damage or contamination during the back-grinding process, will double to 7.6 million sq. meters.

Mitsui Chemicals also makes the tape in the Japanese city of Nagoya and says it is the world's top producer, commanding a roughly 40% share of the global market.

The Japanese company began churning out the tape in Taiwan in 2020. The chemical maker seeks to bolster production close to major customers so that it can flexibly meet rising demand.

Demand for semiconductors is seen continuing to increase at a rapid clip amid moves to 5G wireless service and electrified vehicles. World Semiconductor Trade Statistics has forecast the market to reach a new record, growing slightly over 8% in 2021.

Other Japanese chip materials companies, including Mitsubishi Chemical and Showa Denko Materials, are setting up new production facilities in Taiwan as well.

Mitsui Chemicals commands a roughly 40% share of the global market. (Photo courtesy of the company)

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more