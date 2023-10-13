ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Materials

Mongolia opens way for uranium mining with $1.7bn French deal

Production at southwestern site could start in 2028, says French miner Orano

President Emmanuel Macron welcomes his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to the Elysee Palace in Paris as part of his state visit.   © Reuters
MAILYS PENE-LASSUS, Nikkei staff writer | Mongolia

PARIS -- France and Mongolia have signed a 1.6 billion euro ($1.7 billion) deal that paves the way for the mining of uranium in the landlocked country, the chairman of French nuclear energy provider Orano told Nikkei Asia on Thursday.

Under the framework agreement, Orano will operate the Zuuvch-Ovoo mine in southwestern Mongolia, with the aim of laying a foundation stone next year and beginning production around 2028. Both countries will also cooperate in searching for lithium using satellite imagery.

