HANOI -- PetroVietnam Power, a unit of state-run Vietnam Oil and Gas Group, has announced plans to build an oil refinery and petrochemical complex in the country. The total investment is expected to be up to $18.5 billion.

The company informed Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh of its construction plans, according to local media reports. If the plan materializes, it would be the third refinery in the nation.