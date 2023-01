MANILA -- SteelAsia Manufacturing will partner with China Baowu Steel Group to build a 108 billion Philippine peso ($1.98 billion) facility in the Philippines as the country revs up infrastructure spending.

SteelAsia, the country's top steelmaker, and Baowu, the world's largest, will select a location as soon as February for the plant. It will produce 3 million tonnes of molten steel annually to be used for finished steel products, the Philippine company said.