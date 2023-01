TOKYO -- Japanese electronics and materials maker Resonac Holdings will boost production to five times the current output by 2026 of material used in next-generation power semiconductors that can expand electric vehicle ranges, Nikkei has learned.

Power chips control and adjust electricity sent through equipment allowing for proper function. Better performing power chips equates to less electricity lost. The chips Resonac makes material for can extend the driving distance of EVs by 5% to 10%.