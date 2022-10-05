ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Materials

Rio Tinto CEO counts on China stimulus for demand recovery

Resource giant shrugs off remarks on 'greenflation' concerns

Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm told Nikkei Asia that his company is "cautiously optimistic" about demand for its output. (Source photos by Rio Tinto and Keiichiro Sato)
RURIKA IMAHASHI, Nikkei staff writer | East Asia

TOKYO -- As the world recovers from the two-year COVID pandemic and faces surging inflation, China's efforts to bolster its economy will be key to stimulating commodity demand, said the head of one of the world's largest resource suppliers.

"The Western world is trying to address inflation by increasing interest rates. It is of course important for the health of the Western world's economy," said Jakob Stausholm, CEO of Rio Tinto, in an interview with Nikkei Asia. "But [what is] even more important is the health of the Chinese economy, [which] has actually been growing quite significantly during COVID."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close