SYDNEY -- Demand for iron ore and other resources may weaken further, Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto warns, downgrading its iron ore shipment guidance for 2022.

Iron ore shipments from Pilbara operations declined 1% on the year to 82.9 million tonnes for the July-September quarter in results released Tuesday. Rio Tinto now expects full-year shipments to be "at the low end" of the range projected in August of 320 million to 335 million tonnes.