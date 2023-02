BANGKOK/HANOI -- Buffeted by China's economic slowdown and global inflation, Thailand's largest material maker Siam Cement Group has postponed a stock market listing for a subsidiary and may delay the opening of new plant.

SCG is building a new cardboard plant in Vietnam, located an hour's drive from central Hanoi in the Binh Xuyen Industrial Park in Vinh Phuc province, home to factories operated by Toyota Motor, Honda Motor and other multinationals.