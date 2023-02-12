Toyo Ink to boost EV battery material output in U.S., China

TOKYO -- Toyo Ink SC Holdings plans spend about 10 billion yen ($76 million) to increase production of materials used in electric-vehicle batteries in the U.S. and China, Nikkei has learned, as the company seeks improve its resilience to disruptions in supply chains for EVs.

The Japanese company will boost production of conductive additives that go into cathode materials of lithium-ion batteries. The product that Toyo Ink makes through subsidiary Toyocolor features carbon nanotubes dispersed evenly within resin, which is said to result in a more than 10% improvement in electricity conductivity compared with conventional additives using carbon particles.