ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Materials

Toyo Ink to boost EV battery material output in U.S., China

Japanese company prepares for supply chain disruptions

Toyo Ink's Chinese unit. The group aims to supply more battery materials to global leader Contemporary Amperex Technology of China. (Photo obtained by Nikkei)
YUI USUI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Toyo Ink SC Holdings plans spend about 10 billion yen ($76 million) to increase production of materials used in electric-vehicle batteries in the U.S. and China, Nikkei has learned, as the company seeks improve its resilience to disruptions in supply chains for EVs.

The Japanese company will boost production of conductive additives that go into cathode materials of lithium-ion batteries. The product that Toyo Ink makes through subsidiary Toyocolor features carbon nanotubes dispersed evenly within resin, which is said to result in a more than 10% improvement in electricity conductivity compared with conventional additives using carbon particles.

Read Next

Latest On Materials

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close