SYDNEY -- The war in Ukraine is spurring global demand for tungsten to build stockpiles of munitions, Lewis Black, CEO of Canadian miner Almonty Industries, told Nikkei Asia.

"What's happened with Ukraine ... is that it has become very apparent that the developed [countries] have no stocks of munitions," Black said in a recent online interview. "Nor do they have any real capacity to increase what they currently have been producing for 30 years."