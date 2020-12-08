ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Media & Entertainment

Ad agency Dentsu to slash 6,000 jobs from overseas operations

Japanese group to consolidate 160 brands to six as revenue dips

Dentsu Group expects to save over $530 million from staff reductions and other cost-cutting measures. (Photo by Shihoko Nakaoka)
RYOSUKE ARASAWA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese advertising firm Dentsu Group plans to cut 6,000 employees from its international operations in response to shrinking revenue from cash-strapped corporate clients worldwide.

The job cuts announced Monday will take place through the end of next year at Dentsu International, the subsidiary overseeing offshore businesses. The reductions represent 12.5% of the unit's workforce.

Dentsu also intends to consolidate international businesses to cut costs, integrating 160 brands into six global brands in two years. The agency said it will announce specific subsidiaries to be eliminated by the integration at a later date.

The annual cost savings from the restructuring are expected to exceed $530 million from the end of 2021.

Dentsu, which had not released guidance previously, forecasts a consolidated net loss of 23.7 billion yen ($227 million) for 2020. The reforms at overseas operations, including job cuts, are projected to cost roughly $820 million through 2021.

Revenue is forecast to decline 11% to 928.7 billion yen. The coronavirus pandemic has caused companies to cut advertising in magazines and newspapers, which is Dentsu's bread and butter. It projects an operating loss of 11.4 billion yen, compared with a 3.3 billion yen loss last year.

Dentsu employed roughly 47,000 people at the international unit at the end of 2019. For the Japanese operation, the company in November rolled out a voluntary early retirement program for employees 40 and older. Those who accept will become independent contractors working under a newly established group company.

Dentsu said it is weighing options for domestic operations, including potential staff cuts.

